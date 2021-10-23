Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 21,993 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

