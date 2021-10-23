Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 41,210 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,210 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

