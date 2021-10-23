Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 4,380 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 638,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

