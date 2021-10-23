Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

WABC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,003. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

