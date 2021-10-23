McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Equities analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $466.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. McAfee posted sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

MCFE opened at $22.76 on Friday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -66.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 410,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

