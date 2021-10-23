MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.65

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.65 and traded as high as C$18.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.35, with a volume of 11,401 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$505.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

