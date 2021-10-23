Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $861.56 million and $24.41 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,730,534 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

