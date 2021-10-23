Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as high as C$9.60. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 62,430 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$290.22 million and a PE ratio of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.12.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

