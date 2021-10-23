MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,567.17 and approximately $438.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042187 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

