Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as low as C$6.75. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 19,250 shares trading hands.

MR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC initiated coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$89.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

