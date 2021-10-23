Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCG shares. William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

