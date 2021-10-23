Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.92 or 0.00322778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.