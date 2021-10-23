Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.15 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

