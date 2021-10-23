Mina Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00006885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $40.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.78 or 0.99684148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.80 or 0.06634449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 272,440,818 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

