Mint Club Trading 190.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 190.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

