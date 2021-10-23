Mist (MIST) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Mist has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $3.71 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00207401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00102790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

