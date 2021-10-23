Mithril Market Cap Reaches $51.56 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00276164 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

