MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,023,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,699,000.

SCHV opened at $71.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

