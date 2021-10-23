MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 1,856.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,672,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWL stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.