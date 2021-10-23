MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000.

SCHE opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

