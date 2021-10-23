MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

