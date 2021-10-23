MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 70,986 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 998.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,986 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.