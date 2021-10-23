MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $406.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $406.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.