MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

