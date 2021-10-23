MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.