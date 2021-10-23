MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

