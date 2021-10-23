Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.70% of Monster Beverage worth $820,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

