Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.79% of Movado Group worth $35,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $14,263,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $34.15 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $786.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

