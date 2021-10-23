MovieBloc Hits Market Capitalization of $67.52 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $67.52 million and $10.59 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010628 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

