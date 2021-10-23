mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $14.67 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $2.98 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00204604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

