M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 240.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.