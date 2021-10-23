M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,362 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,903 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

