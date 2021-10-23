M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

