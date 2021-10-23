M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,501 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $358.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.03. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

