M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,105 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

