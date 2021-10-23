M&T Bank Corp Has $3.04 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $968,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

