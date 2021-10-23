M&T Bank Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.93 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.