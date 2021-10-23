M&T Bank Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $227.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

