M&T Bank Corp Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $376.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

