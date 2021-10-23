M&T Bank Corp Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,558,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 427,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

