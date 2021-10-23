M&T Bank Corp Has $3.95 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $165.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $97.47 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.