M&T Bank Corp Has $4.17 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.