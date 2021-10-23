M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 309.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $3,225,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,556 shares of company stock valued at $33,248,683. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.