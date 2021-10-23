M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after buying an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after buying an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $217.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $250.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

