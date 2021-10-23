M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,428 shares of company stock valued at $25,587,826. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $566.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

