M&T Bank Corp Purchases 520 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $527.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.66 and a 200-day moving average of $453.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $528.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

