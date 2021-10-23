M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

