M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,479 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,742. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

