M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,782 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $143.43 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

