M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,696 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $416,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,250 shares of company stock worth $60,646,131. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

